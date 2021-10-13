Son exposes father's extra-marital affair

It is said that love has no age limit. A similar incident has now come to light. A boy has chased his father for 800 km and found out about his love affair. In Ujjain, a father with his girlfriend was caught red-handed by his son. After the incident, the father was taken out of the hotel where he was staying. For a long time people got to watch family drama. The boy has also released a video of his father and it is currently going viral on social media.

According to the information received, the son had reached from Gwalior to Jaipur and from Jaipur to Ujjain to catch his father. Alok Chaudhary, 62, works for a private company. He had an affair with a 59-year-old woman. The two became friends on Facebook. Later, this friendship turned into love. Alok Chaudhary's wife was suspicious of her husband's love affair. She told the boy to keep an eye on the father. Upon learning that the father was about to leave for work, the wife became even more skeptical and urged her son to chase him.

According to the boy, his father had gone to Jaipur earlier. He caught the train from Jaipur and took his girlfriend to Ujjain. They booked a room in a hotel in front of the Mahakal temple in Ujjain and started living there together. The boy then grabbed the two by the arm. The mother suspected that her father was having an affair. He said that he did this for his mother. At this age, he has said that he was shocked when his father's love affair came to light.

When we first heard about it, we couldn't believe it. However, the boy said that he started chasing his father to resolve his mother's doubts. Alok Chaudhary was suspicious of his wife and was pressuring her for divorce. Meanwhile, he got acquainted with a woman and fell in love with her. Currently, a video of the case is going viral on social media.