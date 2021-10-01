Strange rumour increased the sales of Parle-G biscuit in Bihar, check out the reason

In Bihar's Sitamarhi, a rumor about Parle-G Biscuit (Parle-G) has spread rapidly in the area. Due to which a crowd of people has gathered outside the shops in the area to buy Parle-G biscuits. Rumors have spread in Sitamarhi related to 'Jitiya vrat'. Rumors have been circulating that all the children in the house should eat Parle-G Biscuits or something bad might happen to them.



Jivitputrika vrat is a significant fasting day in the Hindu religion. On this day, mothers observe Nirjala fasting throughout the day and night for the well-being of their children. But since the rumor spread, there has been a huge rush of people outside the shop to buy Parle-G biscuits. Fear of this rumor is so ingrained in the minds of the people that the stock of Parle G Biscuits in the shops in the area has run out. According to the information received, people are still believing this rumor. The rumor has spread in many parts of Sitamarhi district including Bargania, Dheng, Nanpur, Dumra, Bajpatti, Majorganj.

No one knows when or how the rumor spread. But this rumor has led to a rapid increase in sales of Parle G Biscuits. By Thursday night, people were found shopping for Parle G biscuits. When people were asked, why are they buying Parle G? They replied that something unexpected could happen if they didn't eat Parle biscuits. There are queues of people outside the shop as everyone is asking for Parle G Biscuits. Demand for the biscuit has grown significantly. Many stores have run out of stock of Parle G Biscuits. Parle G is known as the largest biscuit brand in the country. Due to such rumors, the demand for biscuits in Sitamarhi district has increased tremendously and the company has definitely benefited from this rumor.