VIDEO! 82-year-old woman hangs upside down after falling from 19th floor of a building

A shocking incident has taken place in China's Jiangsu province. An 82-year-old woman slipped off a balcony on the 19th floor. While drying the clothes, the woman's leg slipped and she fell off a balcony. But then a miracle happened and the woman survived. Yangzhou is part of Jiangsu Province in southern China. A thrilling incident took place in a skyscraper located at this place. An 82-year-old woman living on the 19th floor was drying clothes on her balcony. Then her foot slipped and she fell off the balcony. A video of the incident has surfaced.

The video shows a woman falling from a balcony on the 19th floor. The woman got stuck in a clothes rack on the balcony on the 18th floor. She was hanging in the air. The woman's head, arms and torso were on the 17th floor. Her legs were stuck in a rack on the 18th floor. The Firefighters grabbed the 82-year-old woman from the 18th floor and attached a safety rope. She was then successfully saved with no injuries.

Locals immediately called the police and rescue team. Some members of the rescue team reached the 18th floor. Others ran to the 17th floor. They tied the woman's body on all four sides and slowly pulled her to the balcony. Fortunately, the woman was not seriously injured. The woman was given first aid as she was hanging upside down in the air for a long time.