VIDEO! Fish swallows snake in viral video

In the world of social media you will find countless amazing videos of snakes. But have you ever seen a video of a snake being hunted by a fish? Now you may be wondering, can a fish hunt a snake? But it is true. One such video is currently going viral on social media. In which a fish is seen swallowing an eel. As you can see in the viral video clip, a fish on the river bank is trying to prey on a snake-like creature. As soon as the eel out of the bushes, the fish reaches there and hunts it. This fish slowly swallows the whole eel as soon as it sees it.

This amazing video of the fish has been shared on Instagram from an account called nature27_12. The user wrote in the caption, "Fish swallows one meter long snake." The video, which was uploaded a day ago, has received over 24,000 views so far. This number is constantly increasing. At the same time, people are constantly reacting to this video.

One user commented in surprise, "Oh my God, how is this possible?" Is what I saw true? '