Video of woman sitting on fuel tank of bike facing man goes viral

A video of a woman sitting on the fuel tank of a bike facing a man riding the two-wheeler has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in VIP road in Bhopal. A driver of a car traveling on the same road has filmed the whole incident.

Upon learning that a video was being recorded, the young man sped off his bike and fled. As soon as the video went viral on social media, the police took notice. Police are searching for the youth from the bike's number plate using CCTV footage from the relevant road, taking note of the video.

According to SP Vijay Khatri of North Division, the youth is being traced and action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act. Khatri has said that driving in such a manner endangering one's own life is fatal for oneself and others. Police also said that action has been taken against the perpetrators of such stunts. Khatri also said that it was unfortunate that such stunts of youth did not stop despite taking action.

You can watch the video here:

