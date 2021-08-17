Video! Shashi Tharoor shares video of Taliban militants speaking Malayalam

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul, as per a media report. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway.

Amid the crisis Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Shashi Tharoor, shared a video on Twitter in which two Taliban terrorists can be seen speaking Malayalam.

The video shows the Taliban militants weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul knowing there victory is eminent.

“It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here- one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark and another who understands him”, tweeted Tharoor.

Tharoor was sharing the video posted by a journalist, named Ramees, on his Twitter account.



