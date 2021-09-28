Viral Memes! Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter after Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2021 05:26 PM2021-09-28T17:26:33+5:302021-09-28T17:28:28+5:30

Senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.The resignation ...

Viral Memes! Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter after Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.The resignation has caused a major earthquake in political circles. On the other hand, Amarinder will soon meet BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. With Sidhu already resigning, all eyes are now on Amarinder's role. Netizens have now started to troll Archana Puran Singh's on Twitter.

After Navjyot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Sidhu's trend has started on Twitter. Soon after, netizens have also started trending actress and Kapil Sharma show's judge Archana Puran Singh, who is holding Navjyot Singh Sidhu's chair in the show. Many have said that Archana's chair is now in danger due to Sidhu's resignation. Interestingly, many memes in this regard are also going viral. In the comedy show Archana replaced Sidhu. However, due to Sidhu's resignation, the issue of the chair is under discussion again

 














