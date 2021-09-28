Viral Memes! Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter after Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2021 05:26 PM2021-09-28T17:26:33+5:302021-09-28T17:28:28+5:30
Senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.The resignation ...
Senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.The resignation has caused a major earthquake in political circles. On the other hand, Amarinder will soon meet BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. With Sidhu already resigning, all eyes are now on Amarinder's role. Netizens have now started to troll Archana Puran Singh's on Twitter.
After Navjyot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Sidhu's trend has started on Twitter. Soon after, netizens have also started trending actress and Kapil Sharma show's judge Archana Puran Singh, who is holding Navjyot Singh Sidhu's chair in the show. Many have said that Archana's chair is now in danger due to Sidhu's resignation. Interestingly, many memes in this regard are also going viral. In the comedy show Archana replaced Sidhu. However, due to Sidhu's resignation, the issue of the chair is under discussion again
Archana Puran Singh be like pic.twitter.com/pmiRmZzkPr— Rohit Jain (@rohitjain2021) September 28, 2021
#NavjotSinghSidhu resigned from Congress— Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) September 28, 2021
Navjot Singh Sidhu to Archana Puran Singh right now: pic.twitter.com/UXaxOes8ik
Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show pic.twitter.com/dXkLf5JYJw— Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 28, 2021
#NavjotSinghSidhu resigned from Congress— Scarcastic memer (@scarcasticmemer) September 28, 2021
Archana Puran Singh to Kapil sharma rn: pic.twitter.com/4m6vVdDTmf
Archana Puran Singh is very sad to hear #NavjotSinghSidhu "नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू" resignation because of their job in #KapilSharmaShow Very sad for her 😂 pic.twitter.com/oAijrKB1DU— Vivek.Tweet (@vivektweet19) September 28, 2021
Navjot singh siddu resigns from Punjab Congress.— Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) September 28, 2021
Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh From Kapil Sharma Show @apshahapic.twitter.com/BMDzKf7UoV
Archana Puran Singh After The News Of Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigned pic.twitter.com/6L3p9RZlDR— memestagram_28 (@memestagram_28) September 28, 2021