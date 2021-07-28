VIRAL! Mumbai Police gives a 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' twist to promote cyber safety
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2021 05:29 PM2021-07-28T17:29:20+5:302021-07-28T17:32:36+5:30
Mumbai Police, who is known for their incredible sense of humour and witty posts, took to Twitter today to talk about the cyber safety and importance of keeping your passorwds a secret.
Mumbai Police on Wednesday shared a tweet so that are passwords are protected and we not duped by online fraudsters. It;s twitter account gave it a funny twist using the reference of the recently loved Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend on social media
Bachpan Ka Pyaar is a 2019 song that has gone crazy viral on social media after a video of a little boy singing it was circulated on the internet. More on that later.
In their post, Mumbai Police used a Bachpan Ka Pyaar meme to share a message asking their followers to add special characters to passwords so as to keep it secure.
“Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it! #PasswordBhoolNahinJaanaRe #PasswordShareNahinKarnaRe #CyberSafety,” Mumbai Police said in the caption of their post.
See the post here:
Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 27, 2021
Just add a few special characters to it! #PasswordBhoolNahinJaanaRe#PasswordShareNahinKarnaRe#CyberSafetypic.twitter.com/mn4EKbvtU7
