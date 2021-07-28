VIRAL! Mumbai Police gives a 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' twist to promote cyber safety

Mumbai Police, who is known for their incredible sense of humour and witty posts, took to Twitter today to talk about the cyber safety and importance of keeping your passorwds a secret.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday shared a tweet so that are passwords are protected and we not duped by online fraudsters. It;s twitter account gave it a funny twist using the reference of the recently loved Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend on social media

Bachpan Ka Pyaar is a 2019 song that has gone crazy viral on social media after a video of a little boy singing it was circulated on the internet. More on that later.

In their post, Mumbai Police used a Bachpan Ka Pyaar meme to share a message asking their followers to add special characters to passwords so as to keep it secure.

“Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it! #PasswordBhoolNahinJaanaRe #PasswordShareNahinKarnaRe #CyberSafety,” Mumbai Police said in the caption of their post.

See the post here: