Viral Video! Bride and groom fall from swing during their 'grand entry'

It's winter season and also wedding season. Indian weddings are known for their elaborate setup, the three-day event, and the lavish grooming of the bride and groom. The bridegroom's entry is the center of attraction in the wedding ceremony. The guests are eager to see the bride's look and style. In many places, the bride and groom can be seen making spectacular entrances be it chariots, rotating platforms and swings.

Weddings are now being organized by event planners instead of families as every wedding looks like a movie set. A couple's video is currently going viral on social media. In which a married couple is shown coming down in an oval-shaped swing with fireworks. When the swing suddenly breaks, the couple falls off the swing.

As soon as the bride and groom fall, guests and family members rush to the stage to rescue the couple and are seen shouting. According to reports, the couple fell from a height of 12 feet and suffered minor injuries. After everything was arranged at the venue, the couple proceeded for their wedding ceremony 30 minutes later.