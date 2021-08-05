Viral Video! Couple's funny dance on their wedding day goes viral on social media

Wedding is the most beautiful day of life. Everyone tries to make their day unforgettable. Currently, there is a trend where many newlyweds are seen dancing on their wedding day.

A video of a couple dancing on their big day has gone viral on social media. The couple can bee seen dancing on the most trending song on Instagram reels, 'Ek Bar Chehra Hata Dein Sharabi'. Netizens are enjoying the video and commenting below it.

A remix version of the 'Ek Bar Chehra Hata Dein Sharabi' song is currently very popular on Instagram reels. In this video, the bride and groom dance to this song after the wedding. However, the dance steps of these two are so funny that the video went viral overnight. Some even trolled these two. In this video, the husband is dancing with his wife in a weird dancing style. Many have also trolled the bride as she is seen wearing shades during night.