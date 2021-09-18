Viral Video! Indore model dances in the middle of the road, apologizes to police

Model Shreya Kalra, who danced in the street near the signal at a chowk in Indore, has apologized to the police. She has given an explanation about the video that went viral by appearing in the transport department at the MDH compound. Shreya Hina has apologized to the entire police force, including the DSP, and testified that such a mistake will not happen again.

Model Shreya Kalra on Friday evening met DSP Umakant Chaudhary and apologized for the incident. The purpose of making the video was different but it went viral on social media in the wrong way, she said in her reply. Apart from this, she has also shown readiness to work with the transport department to create awareness about traffic rules.

The video was shot with the intention that citizens should wear masks and abide by traffic rules. But it has gone viral in the wrong way. "I apologize for the mistake," Shreya said. Meanwhile, a case has already been registered against her.

Model Shreya Hina's dance at a crossroads signal went viral on social media. After that, there was only one trend among netizens. Like Shreya, other netizens started shooting and uploading videos of their dance on the signal. This increased Shreya's difficulty and a case was registered against her. On Wednesday, Shreya Kalra was booked for a video that she had originally captioned, “Please do not break the rules – a red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I am dancing, and do wear your masks.”