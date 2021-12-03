Viral Video: Leopard enters school classroom in Aligarh, what happened next...
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2021 02:20 PM2021-12-03T14:20:23+5:302021-12-03T14:21:13+5:30
Leopard… an animal whose agility cannot be compared. Due to their cleverness, cunning and hunting skills, leopards can live anywhere. A similar video has surfaced recently, showing a leopard in a school classroom.
A video is going viral on the internet where a leopard can bee seen entering a classroon. This is a video of a leopard entering a college classroom in Aligarh. One student was injured.
Social media users are amazed after watching this video. One user wrote - Millions of thanks to God, fortunately no casualties were reported.
"Man Vs Wild _ the graceful, agile, powerful tendua (leopard) treads into a classroom & will catch a short nap😴😴 before being released to jungle.."— Kalanidhi Naithani (@ipsnaithani) December 1, 2021
Forest & Police officials rushed for rescue after we got an unusual panic call about leopard frm a college in Chara area #Aligarhpic.twitter.com/XVzSz67u8A