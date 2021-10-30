Viral Video! Man kissing a snake video goes viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 30, 2021 02:51 PM2021-10-30T14:51:48+5:302021-10-30T14:52:35+5:30

There are many people in this world who enjoy doing dangerous things. Many times people even put their lives ...

Viral Video! Man kissing a snake video goes viral | Viral Video! Man kissing a snake video goes viral

Viral Video! Man kissing a snake video goes viral

Next

There are many people in this world who enjoy doing dangerous things. Many times people even put their lives at stake in doing dangerous stunts. Some people get success in this, while some untoward incidents also happen with them. 

A video of a man kissing a snake has gone viral on social media. This  video has been shared on Instagram by the account 'goga_ni_daya'. Millions of people have watched this video so far. Whereas, more than 33 thousand people have liked the video.

Open in app
Tags :Viral video