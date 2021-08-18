Viral video! Man screaming before getting vaccinated, video goes viral

India reported 35,178 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 18 update.India now has 3,67,415 active cases as per the August 18 update. The active cases constitute 1.14 per cent of the total cases. As many as 440 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 37,169 in the same period, the August 18 update stated.

Meanwhile, a vaccination drive is underway in the country and till date, 56,06,52,030 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 55,05,075 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.But in the meantime, many are afraid to get vaccinated. They are avoiding vaccinations due to many misconceptions or fears about vaccines. Many funny videos of vaccination have gone viral on social media.

A video of a young man crying after getting a corona vaccine has gone viral on social media and is currently the talk of the town. You can't help but smile after watching this funny video. A young man came to get the corona vaccine. He was scared before getting vaccinated. The doctors try to vaccinate him, but the way the young man reacts shows that he was already scared before taking the jab. As soon as the doctor gives him the vaccine, he starts screaming. Seeing him screaming, all the people around him and the doctor are seen smiling in the video.

The young man's video is currently going viral on social media. People are sharing this video with each other as well as commenting on it. One user has called it overacting while another has called it 'phobia'. This funny video has been shared on Facebook by a user named Vivek Kumar. Thousands of people have liked it.



