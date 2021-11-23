VIRAL VIDEO! Man sets world record by lifting 63 kg woman using beard

Guinness World Records recently shared a very interesting video on its Instagram. It shows a man lifting a woman weighing more than 63 kg with a beard.

The stunt of this man named Antanas Kontrimas have been shared on Guinness World Records' Instagram account. While posting the video it wrote in caption,"Heaviest weight lifted by human beard 63.80 kg (140 lb 16 oz) by Antanas Kontrimas"

As you can see in the viral video, a woman has been tied to a man's beard with a harness. While doing this he also had to face a lot of pain, which is clearly visible on his face, but all these pains came to success when the world record was set in the name of Antanas Kontrimas.

People were amazed after watching this video. Many users have also commented on this video and recorded their reactions. One user commented, "This is a really great, unique talent." At the same time, another Instagram user wrote, "I don't know what kind of hair products these people use." .

Last week, a woman named Linsey Lindberg shared a unique record on the handle of the Guinness World Records. Where she set a unique record of crushing 10 apples in one minute with her biceps.