Viral Video! Mobile phone explodes in pocket of man, scary video goes viral

A man was sitting in a showroom in Patan. He was just sitting and chatting. Suddenly, smoke started coming from his cell phone. The frightened person immediately took the mobile out of his pocket and threw it on the ground. Then the mobile exploded. The disaster was averted as the person concerned noticed the smoke coming out of the mobile.

The smoke from the mobile and the ensuing explosion were captured on CCTV. The incident took place around 10 am on Friday. Earlier, a similar video went viral in April. The incident was from China. A mobile phone in a man's bag caught fire in a very crowded place. The video had gone viral on social media.



