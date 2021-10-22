Viral video of 'Rasgulla Chaat' goes viral

A video is currently going viral on social media. One such recipe of Rasgulla is going viral on social media. People are making angry comments on this video. People are commenting on this strange recipe. In this one-minute clip posted on social media, it is seen that a man is first extracting the juice from the rasgulla, and then placing it in the plate.

After that, the rasgulla is cut into pieces and garnished with chaat masala, red chutney, curd, almonds, cashews and raisins. This video was shared on October 19 by Twitter user KaptanHindostan. This time he wrote in the caption - We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat!!!!!

This video has received thousands of likes and views on Twitter. In addition, hundreds of people have given their opinion on this. One user said, "I don't know where people come from who spoil people's favorite things." People have never liked this type of recipe before. Earlier, many bizarre recipes were ridiculed on social media.