Viral Video! Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu reacts to video of a little girl mimicking her

Mirabai Chanu, top Indian weightlifter on Saturday opened India's medals tally as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum. With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

After Chanu won the Olympic medal she has now become an inspiration for many girls worldwide. And one such fan is a young girl whose video is now going viral on social media. The viral video was posted by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sathish Sivalingam on his Twitter account.

The girl in the video is seen enacting Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting skills and also her winning moment in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Netizens are loving the little girl's observation skills as she brushes her hands with powder, just like Mirabai Chanu.

Even Mirabai Chanu loved the kid's efforts and found it adorable. She tweeted Sathish Sivalingam's video, writing, "So Cute. Just Love This"





