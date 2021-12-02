Viral Video: Sparks outrage, Indian consulate officer screams at visa applicant in US

The video of the Indian Embassy official yelling at women went viral on social media. The incident took place on 24 November but the video is been recently gone into the storm on social media. In this video, it is been seen that the woman was applying for an urgent visa and had gone to the consulate to get her visa processed in order to attend her father's funeral in India. While the official refuses to listen to her and started yelling "keep your money and go out" the official is been heard saying these words. When the woman asks about any missing paperwork, the staff refuses to answer and goes inside. Many netizens have commented on social media for the official's rude behavior, the video which has been shot has received 53,000 views since it was first posted. Netizens have also been tagging senior bureaucrats and ministers, requesting them to take action.

A statement posted on the official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India, New York, said, 'We have taken note of the complaint. The Consulate maintains the highest standards of public service. This particular incident does not reflect either its norms or its guidelines of public functioning. The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer'.

One user, Rakesh Krishnan Simha had posted the video and criticized the officer for his “disgusting” attitude, writing: “Who does he think he is. He’s a govt SERVANT hired to serve Indians not screw Indians”

Disgusting rude behaviour by an Indian consulate officer in New York towards a woman applying for a visa to perform the last rites of her father. Who does he think he is. He's a govt SERVANT hired to serve Indians not screw Indians. @IndianEmbassyUS@IndiainNewYork@DrSJaishankarpic.twitter.com/dLle0LPhIP — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) November 26, 2021

While one wrote 'This is typical of Indian psyche that once they become US citizen, they start treating Indians with disgust! Ask this lady that if she was so concerned about her father, why didn't she keep OCI ready with her all the time? Indian govt has provided so many facilities to overseas'