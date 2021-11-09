Viral Video! Street food vendor dips his hand in boiling hot oil while making fried chicken, video goes viral

A video of a man frying chicken with his hands in boiling oil has gone viral on social media. The person is taking out the chicken by his bare hands in boiling oil in a pan. Food blogger Shailesh from Jaipur shared a video of a man selling chicken fry on the street on Instagram. This video has been viewed by over 2 million people so far. Thousands of people have commented on the video.

Social media users were in for a shock after watching a video of a street food vendor who dipped his hand in boiling hot oil while frying chicken.

In the video, the street food vendor was seen frying chicken in a kadhai at his roadside stall named Ali Chicken Centre in Jaipur. He put the marinated pieces of chicken in hot oil. After the chicken was cooked, he dipped his hand in hot oil in the kadhai and took out the fries, and put them in a separate container.



