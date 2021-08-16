Viral Video! Taliban militants capture home of a key US ally General Dostum



Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. The streets of Kabul were quiet on Monday, but there were scenes of chaos and panic at the international airport as hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the tarmac.

A video has gone viral on social media showing Taliban fighters barging inside the house of Afghan warlord and an ally of the United States. The video shows the militants with guns lounging on General Abdul Rashid Dostum's gold-plated furniture and inspecting a tea set at his luxurious house. The video further shows militants posing in chairs and walking around the house.

Dostum's home which is located in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which was captured by the Taliban last week. Dostom has been a crucial ally of the US for 20 years, fighting alongside Special Forces in the aftermath of 9/11.



