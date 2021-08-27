Viral Video! Woman constable makes video with revolver, inquiry ordered

A video of a police constable named Priyanka Mishra from Agra is currently going viral on social media. After her video went viral on social media, taking note of the case, SSP Muniraj has ordered the suspension of Priyanka Mishra till the inquiry is completed. Police are investigating the case after the video went viral.

Priyanka Mishra was posted at MM Gate. At the time, she made a video of herself carrying a revolver in a khaki uniform and uploaded it to Instagram. The video went viral on social media shortly after.

Priyanka was talking about ‘rangbaazi’ in Uttar Pradesh and waving her revolver. Glorifying crime in the state, she can be seen lip-syincing to a popular Hindi dialogue that says, ”Haryana and Punjab have a bad reputation for no reason. Come to Uttar Pradesh. We will show you what Rangbaazi is.. Here kids as young as 5 use guns.”

Awadhesh Awasthi, in-charge of MM Gate of the police station, says, "Priyanka Mishra is under training. A few days ago, she got a posting at the police station. She will remain on leave until further notice. SSP Muniraj has taken note of this video of Priyanka. In addition, an inquiry has been launched into the video. "

According to police, the revolver used by Priyanka in the video. She does not have a service revolver alloted to her by the department. The revolver will also be inspected. Action may be taken against Priyanka once the entire inquiry is completed.



