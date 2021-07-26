Viral Video! Woman entering train compartment from emergency window goes viral

A video of saree clad woman entering train coach from emergency exit window has gone viral on social media. Railways have an emergency exit window. The window is usually used in case of emergency in the train.

First the woman stands in front of the emergency window. She then hands over his slippers over to the person sitting by the window. She the slowly slid inside the train through the window. The most noticeable part of act was she does all this while wearing a sari. As she enters, the man inside the train slowly pulls her inside. The music in this video is also very funny.

This video has been posted on canada_blike04 Instagram account. As of now it has received more than 40,000 views. People can't stop commenting on this video. In response, some people are asking the woman.



