Viral Video! Woman finds four snakes fighting for affection of one female snake

Australia is as famous for snakes as it is for kangaroos. Due to the dense forests, the number of snakes is high in Australia. Snakes are easily spotted on forest roads. Occasionally there are cases of snake bites in homes. In such cases, snake catchers are called. A woman living on the Gold Coast recently called two snake catcher. She told her friends that there were many snakes on the balcony of the house. After that snake catcher reached there immediately.

When the snake catcher reached the woman's house, he saw four snakes intertwined. Of these, three were males and one was a female. Snake catcher noticed that three males were fighting for the affection of one female snake.

Wild Encounters shared a video of the incident on its Facebook page. Such incidents are not seen every day, Wild Encounters said.

