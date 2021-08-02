Viral Video! Woman hitting cab driver goes viral; netizens demand #ArrestLucknowGirl

Currently, a video of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The video also shows a woman beating a cab driver in front of police on the street. Now a CCTV footage of the case has surfaced. The footage shows how the case started.

The case is from Awadh Chowk in Lucknow. The CCTV footage showed that there was a lot of traffic on the road. Meanwhile, the girl started trying to cross the road in a moving vehicle. This time a cab suddenly came in front of her. The young woman was not hit by the cab, but she pulled the cab driver out of the car and started beating him.

Demand for the arrest of the young woman

Initially, after the incident went viral, everyone thought that it was the cab driver's fault. But, the truth came out after the CCTV footage came out. Following this, the arrest of the girl is now being demanded on social media. #ArrestLucknowGirl is trending on Twitter. Police are now investigating the matter further.





All those who are saying "Bina baat toh nai maara hoga" look at this #ArrestLucknowGirl@Uppolice@adgzonelucknowpic.twitter.com/JGB8gOeLq0 — Saif Rangrez (@mr_saif_17) August 2, 2021