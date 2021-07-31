VIRAL VIDEO! Youtuber who made Baba Ka Dhaba viral is now praising this person, for selling ice cream on leaves

India is a land of delicious food. Here every street, restaurant, dhaba and food stall is famous for its own taste. Similarly, an ice cream vendor from Amritsar has dominated social media these days. His specialty is that this person serves ice cream on the leaves. One such video has gone viral recently, a man is seen selling ice cream by cycling 20-25 kms per day.

Food blogger Gaurav Vasan, who popularized Baba Ka Dhaba, has a channel named Taste Official. He recently shared a video in which a man is seen selling ice cream by roaming around on a bicycle. The video was shot near Amritsar Railway Station. The specialty of this ice cream is that it is made just like rabri with milk and sugar and is served on the leaves.

This wonderful ice cream is available in the rate of 10, 20, 40 to 400. According to the order of the customer, this person weighs the ice cream and sells it. He has made a desi fridge in a pot by 'jugaad' on a bicycle, so that it does not melt due to sunlight.

This video is going viral on social media, so far more than one lakh people have seen this ice cream video and also Vasan had told the mobile number of the ice cream seller in the video that people could call and know his location and buy his ice-cream.



