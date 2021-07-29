VIRAL! Woman catches giant snake with bare hands, video goes viral

A video of a woman catching a giant snake has gone viral on social media. In the video you can see, the woman is trying to catch a snake in a room. So the people around were standing in a safe place and capturing the whole incident on camera. We were not able to figure out where and when this video was taken from. But this video has been shared on different platforms. People are appreciating the woman's courage.

This video was shared on the YouTube channel Mr Master. The video was uploaded in March. People are shocked after watching this video. Some have praised the woman's bravery, while others have praised the music playing in the background of the video. Some even asked what the music was all about.

In this nearly four minute video, you can see a woman trying to catch a snake with the help of a stick. Then she throws the stick and catches the snake with her hand.

When she catches the snake, the people in the room give her a way out. Meanwhile, the snake removes its fangs and looks at her. The woman then leaves the snake on the street outside. She then puts the reptile in a bag.



