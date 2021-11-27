WATCH VIDEO! Man chewing 'gutkha' in stands during Kanpur Test says, "he wasn't eating gutka"

Nothing hides from the eyes of the camera in cricket. Something similar happened in the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand. On the first day of the test match, a spectator was caught on camera eating gutkha in his mouth and talking on mobile. After this his photo went viral on social media. Users named him 'Gutkha Man'.

After the video went viral the 'gutkha man' himself came to the fore on the second day of the Kanpur Test. He told in front of the media that he was not chewing gutkha, but was chewing 'betel nut'. Pandey, on Friday, again came to witness the Test clash at the Green Park Stadium with a placard which read - "Eating tobacco is a bad habit", in Hindi.

Gutkha Man's name is Shobhit Pandey. He told the media that,"First of all, I would like to clarify that I wasn't eating tobacco. I was eating betel nut and was on call in with my friend, who was also watching the match in the same stadium but in a different stand."

Shobhit, who came to watch the match on the second day too, lives in Sarvodaya Nagar. He went to see the match with his sister. Shobhit had come to watch the match on the second day of the test as well. Gutkha Man spoke to the media outside the stadium. While confirming his photo, Shobhit said, 'Yes, the photo that has gone viral is mine. I was watching the match with my sister."

"I didn't do anything wrong, that is why I am not scared or embarrassed about this. I am just concerned that some people are passing nasty comments about my sister. And on the other hand, I am getting numerous calls from media houses and other people regarding the whole scenario and now I am getting irritated," said Pandey.