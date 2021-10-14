Watch Video! Video of man cooking dosa with ice-cream and chocolate goes viral

There are many people around the world who like to experiment with tasty food. Currently, an experiment on a similar dish is being discussed online. People are annoyed to see this dish going viral. You may have seen many times that dosa is made using potato, paneer, chicken. However, have you ever seen a person put ice cream in a dosa? The video, which is currently going viral, shows a man pouring ice cream and chocolate into a dosa.

As you can see in the viral video, the shopkeeper puts the dosa batter on the tawa first. He spreads it evenly on the tawa. He then pours ice cream and chocolate syrup over it. He then mixes the chocolate and puts it on the dosa. After a while, he makes pieces of dosa and gives it to the customer.

This video has been shared on Twitter from an account called jayvijaysheth. An angry emoji has also been posted. This video has received hundreds of views. People are expressing their anger in the comments after watching this video. One user commented, "Where do people come from?" Another commented that it is wrong to do so with tasty foods. Apart from this, many others have also commented on it.