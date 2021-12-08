What? a 10-year-old girl has her own business and earns 1 crore per month from it

You would have seen people doing a job at the age of 16 or 17 and we think that this is the youngest age to work at any place, but have you are seen or heard that a 10-year-old child is doing business and earning crores from it.



Yes, you heard that right, you must be shocked how well we all are, 10-year-old child, doing business and even earning crores from it? well, you will be more shocked if you further read that the 10-year-old child is a girl and she is earning through selling hair accessories like bows, clips, and hair bands. Isn't it amazing and so encouraging she might be the youngest entrepreneur on the planet.



The girl names Pixies Curtis, and she is from Australia, her mother Roxy who worked in McDonald’s when she was 14 said, Roxy said, “I was doing a job in McDonald’s when I was 14 but my daughter got that much talent at this age which made me take steps to become an entrepreneur.

She further said, ” We have set up everything for our daughter so that she can do whatever she wants and can retire at the age of 15.



10 years old pixie studies in primary school in Sydney. She also owns a Mercedes car worth 1 crore 41 lakh.

