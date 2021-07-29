Wife pays surprise visit to husband, finds another woman in his bedroom

A few days back in the official quarters of senior PWI Abhay Kumar Sinha working in Daltonganj Railway, he was staying with his girlfriend. Sinha's wife was living in Ramgarh with their children. Suddenly, when the wife reached her husband's official quarters, she saw another woman in the bedroom, after seeing another woman in the room his wife in a fit of rage started to assault his girlfriend, the two had a heated argument, the video of which has noww gone viral on social media.

According to information received, railway officer Abhay Kumar and his wife have been estranged for the past few years, which is why his husband was living alone while his wife was living in Ramgarh with his children. When the wife reached his official quarters, she found another woman in the bedroom, after which all this high voltage drama began.

In the entire case, railway employee Abhay Sinha says that his girlfriend was staying with him for some personal work, so his wife has been misunderstood. Sinha's wife later reached Medininagar women's police station and lodged a complaint in the matter. Police are investigating the matter further.