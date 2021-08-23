Woman banned from visiting zoo over illicit ‘affair’ with chimpanzee

A woman has been banned from visiting a chimpanzee at a zoo in Belgium over a bizzare reason.The female, Adie Timmermans has been visiting Chita, a 38-year-old male chimpanzee who lives at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium, for the past four years. According to Timmermans, she and the chimpanzee have developed a strong bond and they love each other. However, Antwerp Zoo officials told her that she is no longer to make contact with Chita. They said he's already been excluded by other chimps within the group.

In conversation with regional news channel ATV, Timmermans said: "I love that animal and he loves me. I haven't got anything else. Why do they want to take that away?" She added, "We're having an affair, I'll just say. Other dozens of visitors are allowed to make contact. Then why not me?". In a letter to Timmermans, the zoo authorities mentioned that outside of visiting hours at the zoo, the animal has to manage 15 hours in a day with the group members, as per the report. Animal care manager Sander Hofman in a letter to Timmermans has explained that if Timmermans makes close contact with Chita, she will not be allowed to enter the zoo. As per the report, Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee grew up as a pet but when he became unmanageable, the owners donated him to the zoo.



