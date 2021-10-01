Woman charged 11 dollars extra for showing emotions during surgery

What happens when you express your feelings while undergoing treatment in a hospital? What if you shed tears due to pain and emotion while undergoing treatment ..? Do you have to pay for these tears? No right But one hospital has done something similar. A woman cried while undergoing surgery at the hospital. The hospital charged her extra. The hospital demanded more money from the woman as a fee for expressing emotion.

The woman has shared her experience on social media. The woman, named Midge, shared a picture of the invoice she received after a mole removal procedure.

The woman has shared the bill given to her by the hospital on social media. It mentions brief emotions. The hospital has charged 11 dollars (over Rs. 800) for this. Seeing the bill shared by the woman, many have taken the hospital system by storm. The woman has shared her bill on social media to create awareness about the recovery being done by hospitals. This tweet has received nearly two lakh likes and more than 15,000 retweets.

"Mole removal: $22. Crying: extra," Midge, who goes by @mxmclain on Twitter, wrote while sharing a picture of the bill on Wednesday. "I didn't even get a damn sticker," she jokingly added.