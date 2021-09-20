Woman clinically dead for 45 minutes brought back to life just before daughter gave birth

Resurrection is nothing short of a miracle. A similar case is currently being reported in the United States. A woman living in Maryland, USA, was found alive 45 minutes after her death. The incident is currently going viral on social media. It is impossible for anyone to be alive after death. But doctors in the United States are also in shock after the incident.

According to a report in The Mirror, the woman was identified as Kathy Patton. Kathy Patten was playing golf when she was informed that her daughter Stacey Fifer was in labour. Kathy then rushed home from golf and took the girl from home to the hospital. As soon as her daughter was admitted for treatment, Kathy suffered a heart attack in the hospital and in a few moments she collapsed. Doctors noticed that she had died. But 45 minutes later, Kathy came back to life. Kathy was resurrected just before Stacey gave birth.

When Kathy suffered a heart attack and she collapsed, the doctor immediately examined the woman. At that time, Kathy's pulse was not working and her brain was not getting oxygen. The doctor then gave the woman CPR for more than half an hour. Then, suddenly, 45 minutes later, her body began to move. The doctors then admitted her to the hospital for further treatment. Fortunately, Kathy survived.

After this, Kathy responded that God had given me a new life. There is a second chance to live life. I thank God. "I am just happy for my new life," she said. Kathy's daughter was happy to hear what had happened. My mother wanted to see my daughter's face so she got a new life. "I'm very happy about that," said Kathy's daughter.