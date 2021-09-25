Woman dies after eating 'Pani Puri' in Tamil Nadu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 25, 2021 09:11 PM2021-09-25T21:11:03+5:302021-09-25T21:11:29+5:30
A 34-year-old woman died after consuming ‘pani puri’ offered by her brother, police said on Saturday.According to the police, Rohini, a spinster, living with her parents at Gandhinagar here was offered the snack her brother bought on Thursday.
She ate the snack, vomitted and fell unconscious, they said. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police said. A case was registered and enquiry with family members was on, they said. Pani Puri or golgappa is hands down my favorite Indian street food. Panipuri consists of a round or ball-shaped, hollow puri (a deep-fried crisp flatbread), filled with a mixture of flavored water (known as imli pani), tamarind chutney, chili powder, chaat masala, potato mash, onion or chickpeas.