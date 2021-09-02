Woman discloses to her parents she's a 'stripper' with the help of PPT presentation, video goes viral

In a unique incident, a woman recently disclosed to her parents that she is working as a stripper with the help of a PowerPoint presentation. The woman identified as TikToker Sami, known on the app as @mildwestsami, shared a video of her sister, Lexi, while she announced to her parents that she works as a stripper. Lexi shared the news to her parents with the help of a PowerPoint presentation. The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 2.6 million views.

In the video she can be seen standing beside a PowerPoint presentation entitled: "Today I reveal to you a Secret." While she starts her presentation can be heard saying "I love secrets".

Before playing the presentation Lexi says, "Now, before you start worrying or getting excited, this secret pertains to my life and does not affect anyone. The only reason I'm sharing this is because I want the people I love and trust the most to know what's going on in my life and just be a part of my journey."

As she heads towards next slide she says, "What this secret does mean: I'm talented, I'm cool, I'm powerful," she says. "What this secret does not mean: I'm pregnant or in danger." Lexi clicks over to the next slide and announces, "I'm a stripper! I pole dance and I love it."

She also explains to her parents that the job allows her to "express safely."

"I really appreciate you being forthright and sharing your life with us," responded Lexi's mom after watching the presentation.

While posting the video TikToker Sami captioned, "Lexi is WILD, Jokes aside our parents are the literal best, my mom said “I’m surprised how proud I am” #hotgirlshit #getthatbagsis"