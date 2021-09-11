Young woman sues Spanish hospital over baby swapping scandal

A 19-year-old girl living in Spain is shocked to see her own DNA test report. Her report shows that she has been the victim of a major fraud in her life for the past 19 years. The news of baby swapping is going viral on social media.

According to Spanish media, the girl has shared all that happened on condition of anonymity. For some reason, the girl had a fight with her parents. The argument escalated and she got a DNA test. After this DNA test, the girl found out that the person she was living with was not her father. Later, when the girl checked her mother's sample, she also found out that her mother was not her.

The girl was born in 2002 at San Milan de Rogro Hospital in Northern Rioja, Spain. The atmosphere in this girl's house was very tense. This girl was taken care of by her grandmother. She contacted the hospital after seeing the DNA test report and what she heard was shocking. According to hospital records, another girl was born five hours before the day she was born.

Both the girls were kept in an incubator for treatment as their condition was critical. The two girls were then exchanged due to a mistake made by the hospital staff. Both grew up in the wrong family. Now, 19 years later, the hospital is in trouble. The hospital said it would pay Rs 35 crore as compensation to the girl.