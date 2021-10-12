Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm BRIDGEi2i

Bengaluru, Oct 12 Global professional services company Accenture on Tuesday announced to acquire BRIDGEi2i, a Bengaluru-headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm with additional offices in the US and Australia, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights.

"In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and we believe that BRIDGEi2i will further enhance our AI skills and data science capabilities to strengthen how our global network delivers value for clients," said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence.

Founded in 2011, BRIDGEi2i specialises in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and consulting services.

"At BRIDGEi2i, we believe in diving into the heart of business challenges and driving transformation in its truest sense for our clients by combining our AI capabilities with our digital consulting expertise," said Prithvijit Roy, CEO and co-founder, BRIDGEi2i.

Accenture is on an acquisition spree in the field of analytics, data and AI business around the world, like Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK,

"BRIDGEi2i is a great example of India's prowess in digital skills. Its specialised AI capabilities combined with Accenture's ability to innovate at scale will power our clients' digital reinvention journeys across the globe," said Rekha M Menon, chairperson and senior managing director, Accenture in India.

