After Facebook suffered 6 hours outage, PornHub's traffic went up by 10%

Earlier on Monday, thousands of users reported that they were unable to access the services WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for nearly six hours before services were restored. Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message. Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

After the social media platforms outage pornography portal PornHub's traffic witnessed a surge of 10.5 per cent. Many people moved to the pornography website after the Social media platforms faced an outage

Every hour Social media platforms services suffered, PornHub gained half a million additional users. Pornography websites and all portals are banned in India. Viewing porn privately, though is not illegal. The six hours of outage quickly made the users jumped to PornHub.

In an official blog post Facebook said on Tuesday that the six hours of worldwide outage across its platforms including Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR were caused by configuration changes to its routers which coordinate network traffic between the company’s data centers.