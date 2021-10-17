AirPods 3 rumoured to be announced at Apple event

Apple is hosting a virtual event on Monday at 10 am Pacific Time, with rumours widely suggesting the event will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip, brighter mini-LED displays, and more.

As per reports by MacRumors, third-generation AirPods will likely be announced at the event as well. The new AirPods are rumoured to feature a similar design as the AirPods Pro, but without Active Noise Cancellation, and they could have improved sound quality and some other new features.

Reports suggest the third-generation AirPods have already been manufactured and are ready to launch, which increases the likelihood that they will be announced during the Apple Event next week.

Earlier this week, an account on a Chinese social media platform also claimed that third-generation AirPods will be announced at the Apple Event next week. Last month, the same account accurately revealed that Apple would announce the ninth-generation iPad at its September event.

This would be the first update to the standard AirPods since the second-generation AirPods were released in March 2019. The second-generation AirPods are priced at USD 159 with a wired charging case and at USD 199 with a wireless charging case.

An update to the AirPods Pro is not expected until next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

