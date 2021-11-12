Amazon enables sharing clips from Prime Video content for iPhone users

Amazon has announced that it'll let iPhone users easily share video clips showing up to 30 seconds of some of its Prime Video content, right from its app.

As per the Verge, the feature will only be available for a very limited number of shows initially, but letting users share video from shows is a very different attitude than the one displayed by some other streaming providers.

According to Amazon's press release, its video-sharing feature will be available on iOS devices.

When you're watching a show, the Share Clip button will show up alongside the rest of the controls.

Tapping it will create a 30-second video clip, which can be then fine-tuned to make sure it contains the part of the show you're trying to share.

From there, you can share it using Apple's built-in sharing feature, sending it to a friend over iMessage, or posting it on social media.

When asked about whether the feature will be available on Android, an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge that clip share is currently only available to iPhone users with version 8.41 (or later) of the Prime Video app.

It seems like an obvious feature for any streaming service to add -- people genuinely like sharing clips from the shows they're watching, and their doing so is basically free marketing for that show.

However, Amazon's competitors like Hulu and Netflix go in pretty much the exact opposite direction: when you take a screenshot while watching one of their shows, the video content just ends up blacked out, leaving you with just the subtitles if you have them turned on.

While this is perhaps an understandable tactic for third-party content (Netflix's download feature also has some limitations on which shows you can download), for original shows made by the streaming services themselves, it feels like a missed opportunity to let people do marketing for them.

Amazon says users can only share clips from 'The Wilds', 'Invincible', 'Fairfax', and season one of 'The Boys' to start, but it will add more movies and shows later. It's unclear if we'll end up getting this feature for any non-Amazon content on Prime Video in the future.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor