Amazon to officially launch its smart television line

American tech giant Amazon recently revealed its first lineup of Amazon-built TVs: the Omni Series and the 4-Series.

Amazon is selling its own smart televisions and both the models will feature 4K resolution and the company's Fire TV operating system, according to Mashable.

Earlier, the company used to license its Fire TV software to third-party manufacturers like Toshiba and Insignia.

The Omni series, reportedly, lets users start shows, switch inputs, change the volume, and more with Alexa -- without the need to use a remote. Alexa can be triggered even when the TV is switched off.

Additionally, it will provide live picture-in-picture from Ring doorbell cameras, which are also made by Amazon; and they connect to Amazon Echo devices.

The Omni series televisions will be available in 43-inch, 55 inches, 65-inch and 75-inch.

As per Mashable, the cost of the 43-inch Omni Series is USD 409.99. For 50 inches it will cost USD 509.99 and for 55 inches it will cost USD 559.99. The 65-inch and 75-inch models feature Dolby Vision and cost USD 829.99 and USD 1,099.99.

Another model- the '4-Series' is less expensive at USD 369.99 for the 43-inch model, USD 469.99 for the 50-inch model, and USD 519.99 for the 55-inch model.

Mashable quoted Amazon saying the 4-series has "many of the same features," but doesn't support Dolby Digital Plus or Dolby Vision. Alexa wouldn't be triggered without the use of remote control.

The Omni Series and the 4-Series will be available on Amazon and at Best Buy from next month.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor