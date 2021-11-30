Android Auto receives dual-SIM support: Report

San Francisco, Nov 30 The search giant Google has started rolling out a new update for the Android Auto app that finally brings dual SIM support.

With the new update, Android Auto now shows a pop-up that lets users choose which SIM they want to make a call from. Earlier, it would automatically place the call using the default SIM regardless of the phone's dual-SIM support, reports XDADevelopers.

Google first detailed dual SIM support coming to Android Auto back in September. At the time, the tech giant said that it would start rolling out the feature soon.

As per report, the dual SIM support is rolling out with the Android Auto App version 7.1.614554. One can update Android Auto to the latest version from the Google Play Store. One can also get the latest APK from APKMirror.

Earlier, YouTube Music available on Android Auto also received one of its biggest redesigns adding navigation tabs and more.

As a part of the YouTube Music 4.30.50 Android app, this redesigned interface for Android Auto is a "fairly major shift" from the old interface.

There are four tabs in total, the first being a "Home" tab which includes shortcuts to recently played media.

Beyond just navigation, though, this new YouTube Music design for Android Auto also spruces up the main UI with more visual elements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor