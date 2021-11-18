Apple announces 'Self Service Repair' programme

Apple's 'Self Service Repair' programme is finally here. This will allow users to buy genuine Apple device parts and tools to fix their own phones from the tech giant.

As per GSM Arena, in this repair programme, knowledgeable customers can complete their own repairs with access to original parts and tools.

This is not a typical move for Apple. Making its original parts and tools available to anyone is a big deal, especially for Apple.

In the repair programme, Apple will focus on more common repairs from frequently serviced modules- this includes screen repairs, battery replacements, and camera modules for both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 lineups. After that, Apple will add its M1 Mac computers to the Self Repair programme.

Customers will be able to place orders for these genuine parts and will receive a credit towards their purchase if the used part is returned. Apple's "new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools". In addition to OEM parts and tools, Apple will also provide manuals for these common repair procedures.

Despite the announcement of this programme, Apple recommends that most customers should still visit a professional repair provider and that certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts are the "safest and most reliable way to get a repair."

Self Service Repair will be available in the US in early 2022, and will eventually expand to more countries later in the year.

Apple has often been criticised for making it very difficult for customers to repair an Apple device outside of Apple's network of authorised service centres. It has even gone as far as disabling Face ID when the screen is replaced on an iPhone 13, with the culprit being a microcontroller chip that's attached to the display panel assembly.

Another report clarified that Apple was working to reverse this, and the launching of its Self Service Repair program seems to be a step in the right direction.

( With inputs from ANI )

