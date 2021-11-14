Apple Arcade launches two new games

New Delhi, Nov 14 Apple Arcade, a video game subscription service offered by Apple has added two new games 'Galaga Wars' a classic arcade shooting game from Bandai Namco and the popular tower defense game 'Kingdom Rush Frontiers' from Ironhide Game Studio.

According to MacRumors, both games were already available on the App Store, but the Apple Arcade editions do not contain any in-app purchases or ads.

Galaga Wars+ is available on the iPhone and iPad, while Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple adds new games to Apple Arcade on a regular basis, and earlier this month, surpassed 200 available titles.

Apple Arcade games include no in-app purchase options or ads, with the service priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the whole family.

Apple Arcade titles can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. The service is available in more than 150 countries.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it was launched and in April 2021, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more

