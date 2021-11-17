Apple iPad signal helps to save life of father-daughter duo after their plane crashed

In a miraculous incident, technology helped to save a man's life. Yes, you heard that right. An Apple Ipad helped to save life of a father-daughter duo after their plane crashed. The rescue team took help of a signal from the iPad that was with the daughter and were able to locate both of them on time, as per a report by CNN.

The shocking incident took place in Pennsylvania on Sunday when a 58-year-old man who is a pilot and his 13-year-old daughter planned to travel by a two-seater plane. But after they took off, the plane went missing on the radar.

After which a search team was formed by the United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. A rescue team and around 30 volunteers conducted grid searches within that area but it was cut short. The team later got in touch with the wife of the pilot and also got his phone number. After getting the number, team mesaged on his phone and found that the daughter had an iPad with her.

The team sent signals to the iPad, got its coordinates and searched the area. The father-daughter duo were found in a heavily wooded area about 7 miles southeast of Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport from where the plane had taken off. Father-daughter were found in a pre-hypothermic state and had suffered minor injuries. They both were taken to a hospital.

What exactly is pinging a phone or tablet?

It is a process of finding out the device’s location using its GPS data.



