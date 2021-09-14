Apple iphone 13 launch : Apple unveils new iPad mini at Rs 30,900

Apple announced the newest entry-level iPad and the iPad mini at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday. The new iPad is available to order beginning today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the US. Wi-Fi models of iPad will start at Rs 30,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models will start at Rs 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes. Smart Keyboard for iPad is available for purchase separately for Rs 13,900. Smart Cover for iPad is available for Rs 3,500 in black, white, and English lavender.

The 10.2-inch iPad also features the same 12MP front camera as seen on the iPad mini. The larger FoV also allows for the Center Stage feature. The tablet comes with a base storage of 64GB and a 256GB option will also be available. The iPad 2021 will ship with iPadOS 15. The new 10.2-inch iPad 2021 model does not get a design refresh like the iPad mini. You get a familiar-looking entry-level Apple tablet that features thick bezels and the Home Button cum Touch ID under the screen. The iPad (9th generation) is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, which delivers a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation. The new iPad supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad mini comes in four new colours – pink, starlight, purple, and space gray. The Touch ID has been moved to the top button much like the one on the iPad Air. Center Stage, which is a feature seen on the iPad Pro, comes to the iPad mini. It can detect people and move the frame around automatically. The iPad mini features a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with a larger field-of-view and a 12MP rear camera as well. The tablet ships with iPadOS 15. iPad mini price in India starts from Rs 46,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 60,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The iPad mini comes in 64GB and 256GB storage configurations. The iPad mini can be ordered starting today, with shipping beginning from September 24th.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone 13 has been launched. It will mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhones have come up with upgrades. The iPhone 13 starts with 128GB of storage. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone. The devices are said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. The entire iPhone 13 range is to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhones. The display has 1200 nits brightness and the XDR display promises a brighter, richer experience for users. The display sizes are 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Apple iPhone 13 runs the A15 Bionic chipset. This has a six-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also comes with a 4-core GPU. It has a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning tasks.