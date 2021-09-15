Apple iPhone 13 Pro series promises leap in filmmaking tech

New Delhi, Sep 15 Apple's newly-launched iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max push the boundaries of what is possible in a smartphone. This time, the Pro's camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras that aims to capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic.

"For long now, smartphone cameras have been a key battleground for OEMs to differentiate their premium flagship phones in a hyper-competitive smartphone market. With new features such as 3x optical zoom, macro photography and the Cinematic Mode, Apple has been able bring new camera capabilities to its iPhone 13 series," CMR's Head, Industry Intelligence Group Prabhu Ram told .

New computational photography features like photographic styles personalise the look of images in the camera app, and both models now include Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance.

"The Cinematic mode, in particular, brings powerful visual storytelling capabilities to consumers everywhere. The cinematic mode will further democratise professional-grade film-making sans the need for expensive cinema cameras," Ram added.

With new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras, optimised to work seamlessly with iOS 15 and powered by the new image signal processor

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor