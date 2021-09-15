Apple iPhone 13 series: Check features, price, release date, design

Apple iPhone 13 series is finally out in the open and the company has revealed the new flagship devices with some incremental updates. Overall, the company has retained the design elements with slight changes in the camera module setup.



Under the iPhone series, there is an iPhone 13 and an iPhone 13 mini, both with diagonal lenses.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone mini have ceramic shield front and features IP68 water resistance.

They have a more advanced display that’s 20 per cent brighter.

They are equipped with an A15 Bionic chip, which includes nearly 15 billion transistors with 6-core CPU

The two iPhone models can be used to capture cinema-grade videos. This mode blurs the background while putting focus on main subject, similar to potrait mode in photos.

iPhone 13 mini starts at $699, iPhone 13 at $799