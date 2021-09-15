Apple launches iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The wait for the new iPhone is over as the tech giant Apple has officially launched its new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro on September 14, Tuesday.

The new series of Apple iPhone was announced at the company's California Streaming event.

According to The Verge, these two phones have a faster A15 Bionic chip, three all-new cameras, and an improved display with up to a 120Hz ProMotion high refresh rate that can go as bright as 1,000 nits.

The iPhone 13 Pro will cost $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at $1,099 and the pre-order will begin on September 17, Friday, shipping on September 24.

The price range of both the iPhones range between Rs 49,900 and Rs 89,900, according to Apple official website.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a top Apple analyst, predicted three storage options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. That means the 64 GB option -- which is too small at this point for most uses -- is gone, reported Mashable.

As per Mashable, there is also some news coming on the AirPods front, with Kuo suggesting that Tuesday will bring our first look at the AirPods 3.

These apparently won't replace the AirPods 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

